Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

