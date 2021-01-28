NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.46

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $34.53. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 203,621 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $194,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

