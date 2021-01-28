NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00007071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $615.27 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00275261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037753 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,903,722 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

