Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $739,092.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010348 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 307% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,401,549 coins and its circulating supply is 16,976,956 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

