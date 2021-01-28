Nebulas Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.55 million and $2.62 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,498,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,963,233 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

