Needham & Company LLC Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

