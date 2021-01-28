Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $230.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Stryker by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Stryker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.