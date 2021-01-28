Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEMTF. Barclays raised Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday.

NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

