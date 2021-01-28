Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM opened at €60.65 ($71.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.41 and its 200-day moving average is €62.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 70.52. Nemetschek SE has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

