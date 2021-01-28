NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 107,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 126,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.