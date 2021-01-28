Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.54

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.60. Neonode shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 112,648 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

