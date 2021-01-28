Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT) Shares Up 3.9%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.41. 373,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 369,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$312.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

