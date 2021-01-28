Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0052

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $122.55 million and $18.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,890.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.43 or 0.03958118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00400308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01209033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 369.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00507499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00406018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00256805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,716,912,638 coins and its circulating supply is 23,729,685,987 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.