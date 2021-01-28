NEST Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.46 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $68.01 million and $37.46 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.