Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

