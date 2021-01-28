NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $856,704.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTGR traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,259. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

