NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 699,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 463,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Specifically, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,169 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,618 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NETGEAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

