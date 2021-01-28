NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.43 million.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

