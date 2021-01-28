Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $131,967.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 729,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.