Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $131,967.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 729,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.