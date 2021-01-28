Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.