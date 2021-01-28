Neutrino USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.79 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $116.79 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,899,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,898,881 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

