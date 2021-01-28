NevaCoin (NEVA) Achieves Market Cap of $2,771.58

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 70.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $2,771.58 and approximately $59.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 74.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000264 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

