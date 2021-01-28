New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Trading Down 0.9%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 55,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.
New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.
About New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)
New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.
