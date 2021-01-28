New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

