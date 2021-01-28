New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,742.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

