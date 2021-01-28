New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 1,531,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,947,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

