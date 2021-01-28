New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.17–0.13 EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

