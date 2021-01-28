New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 66,411 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.