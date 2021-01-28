New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,690 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Corning worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

