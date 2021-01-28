New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

