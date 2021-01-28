New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lennar worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

