New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.89 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,888,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

