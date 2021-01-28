New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.07 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $130.11 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,344 shares of company stock worth $32,275,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

