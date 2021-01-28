New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 291.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.