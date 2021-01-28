New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.40 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Clorox worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE CLX opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

