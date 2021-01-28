New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,257 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $34,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.