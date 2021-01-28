New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 575,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.