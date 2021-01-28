New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in State Street by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

