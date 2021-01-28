New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.