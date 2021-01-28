New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,282 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of V.F. worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

