New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,792 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dover worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 17.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 75.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $118.94 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

