New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,717 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

