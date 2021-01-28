New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,889 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.