New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 139,832 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 296.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

