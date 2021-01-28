New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,354 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,354 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

