New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,727 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

