New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,897 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $205.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

