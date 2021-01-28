New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $33,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

