Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 615,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 74,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

About Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA)

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.