Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 300,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Shares of LON NWT opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. Newmark Security plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

