Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 300,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).
Shares of LON NWT opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. Newmark Security plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.
Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile
